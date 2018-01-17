‘The Flash’: Ralph Dibny Gets a New Costume in “The Elongated Knight Rises” Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “The Elongated Knight Rises”, next week’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will deal with the fallout of the recent “Trial of The Flash”, which sent Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) to jail for the first-degree murder of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). Judging by the photos, what happens next will be pretty complicated, for both Barry and the rest of Team Flash.

Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) will be tasked with saving the day, when Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) are kidnapped by Axel Walker/Trickster Jr. (Devon Graye).

The photos of that altercation, which you can check out in our gallery below, reveal quite a few major details about the episode. For one thing, Ralph appears to be getting a new costume, after quite a few episodes of the grey/purple jumpsuit.

“It’s a little hard to get into, but it’s fun to wear actually.” Sawyer said of his first costume last year. “It does not leave much to the imagination, but putting it on is fun and it lends itself to a lot of comedy, a lot of moments there with that.”

The photos also show the The Flash debut of Zoey Clark/Prank (Corrine Bohrer, reprising her role from the 1990s Flash series), the sidekick of Mark Hamill’s original Trickster. Judging by the photos, she will be partnering up with Axel, something that will certainly have to be seen to be believed.

Meanwhile, Barry will get used to his life in jail, including meeting Big Sir (played by WWE superstar Bill Goldberg), a character with a unique tie to the “Trial of The Flash” comic storyline.

“The Elongated Knight Rises” will air Tuesday, January 23rd at 8/7c on The CW.