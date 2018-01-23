‘The Flash’: Go Inside “The Elongated Knight Rises” With New Video

The CW has released a new video for “The Elongated Knight Rises”, the eleventh episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The episode will see Team Flash dealing with the direct fallout of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) being convicted for the murder of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). With Barry absent from the team, Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) will be stepping up to the challenge.

“Now that Barry is spending his time in jail, at Iron Heights,” executive producer Todd Helbing explains in the video, “part of the focus of being the hero falls on Ralph Dibny.”

But Ralph will be up against a new threat from Alex Walker/Trickster Jr. (Devon Graye), the son of Mark Hamill’s scene-stealing James Jesse/Trickster. This time around, Axel will be accompanied by a pretty familiar face.

“This all sort of comes to a head when Axel Walker is broken out of prison by none other than his mother, Prank.” Helbing continues. “Prank, die hard fans remember, played by Corinne Bohrer, from the 90s television show The Flash.”

Judging by the photos for tonight’s episode, Prank and Axel will certainly get up to no good, kidnapping Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes).

Meanwhile, Barry will get used to his life in jail, including meeting Big Sir (played by WWE superstar Bill Goldberg), a character with a unique tie to the “Trial of The Flash” comic storyline.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.