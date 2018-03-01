‘The Flash’: Who Is The Fiddler?

The Flash returned from an almost month-long hiatus tonight — and it introduced a new take on a DC Comics character in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Subject 9”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the attack from Clifford DeVoe in the most recent episode, Team Flash has pivoted to tracking down the rest of the “bus metas”, and making sure they are protected from DeVoe’s wrath. Next on the list was Izzy Bowin (Miranda MacDougall), a rising country artist who has the ability to manipulate sound.

For diehard fans of The Flash‘s comic tenure, Izzy’s involvement in the show is a particularly interesting one, as she’s essentially the genderbent version of DC Comics villain The Fiddler.

The Fiddler — also known as Isaac Bowin — debuted in the comics in the late 1940s, and became a sort of nemesis for the first Flash, Jay Garrick. Isaac was a thief, who spent his tenure in jail learning how to hypnotize people through music. Isaac then arrived in Keystone City, where he intended to kidnap Maestro Bowin, a violin expert who, unbeknownst to Isaac, was his separated-at-birth twin brother. Jay Garrick ultimately foiled this plan, but Isaac returned throughout the years to be a thorn in his side.

Isaac then received a slightly different origin in the Post-Crisis on Infinite Earths canon, with him growing up the son of British aristocrats. He enacted a similar sort of attack against Maestro Bowin, but this time knowing that the man was his twin brother. Isaac then continued to plague Jay throughout the years, before joining the Injustice Society and the Secret Six.

The Fiddler has had a few other incarnations in the years since, namely in a future-set story about Isaac’s grandson, Iowa, who ultimately teamed up with Kid Flash. DC’s Hawkworld series also saw a rather colorful adaptation of The Fiddler, turning him into a 1990s heavy-metal guitarist known as The Thrasher.

So, how will all of that play into The Flash’s version of The Fiddler? Fans will just have to continue watching the episode to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.