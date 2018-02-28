‘The Flash’: Barry Races Against Time in “Enter Flashtime” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Enter Flashtime”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The episode will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) in a unique predicament, as he is tasked with stopping a nuclear bomb from detonating in Central City. But as the promo shows, Barry will not being doing this alone, as he can bring non-speedsters into the slightly-alternate dimension dubbed “Flashtime”.

And as it turns out, some of Barry’s fellow speedsters will also be helping out, as Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp), and Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) hop over from their respective alternate Earths.

Fans have gotten a look at this sort of power in previous The Flash powers, most recently when Barry froze time to stop Iris West (Candice Patton) from revealing his identity in court.

But still, “Flashtime” doesn’t have a concrete comic counterpart in the comics, meaning there’s a number of ways this episode could play out. And with the speedsters going up against a literal ticking bomb, Flash fans will definitely be anxious to see how the episode plays out.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Enter Flashtime” below.

JESSE QUICK AND JAY GARRICK TEAM UP WITH THE FLASH — When a nuclear bomb detonates in downtown Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin), Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) and Jay Garrick (guest star John Wesley Shipp) slow down time by entering Flashtime.

As everyone in the city is frozen, the three speedsters push themselves to the breaking point to save the city and everyone in it.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Sterling Gates.