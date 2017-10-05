‘The Flash’ Gets a New Suit In “Mixed Signals” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Mixed Signals”, the second episode of The Flash‘s upcoming fourth season.

The episode will Barry (Grant Gustin) returning into his role as The Flash, complete with an updated suit. Along the way, Team Flash will face off against Ramsey Deacon (Dominic Burgess), a metahuman who can control technology.

Elsewhere, Barry will be wrestling with the consequences of disappearing into the Speed Force for six months, something that will reportedly manifest itself in interesting ways.

“Well, it’s a lot of fun in episode two.” Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a recent interview. “Barry and Iris keep comically clashing inadvertently because she’s used to being in charge, and he’s used to being in charge, and so they wind up going to couples therapy to work through it. The two of them with the therapist is some of the funniest stuff we have ever done on this show, but it also leads to a deepening of their relationship.”

The episode will also see Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) bridging their “long distance relationship” to go on a date.

“We are continuing to see each other.” Valdes told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Because I put the vibe out there. And the vibes are strong.”

The Flash returns to The CW on Tuesday, October 10.