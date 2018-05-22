‘The Flash’s Plan to Defeat Devoe Revealed in “We Are The Flash” Season Finale Preview

The CW has released a new video for “We Are The Flash”, tonight’s season four finale of The Flash.

The video previews exactly what kind of predicament Team Flash are put into, as the fate of the world is minutes away from being at risk.

“Devoe has set off the satellites.” executive producer Todd Helbing explains in the video. “The Enlightenment is enacted. They have about an hour before everybody’s brain is rebooted. Team Flash has no options. They don’t know what to do until Marlize DeVoe is brought to them by Iris West and Harry Wells.”

As it turns out, Marlize Devoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) could be the team’s secret weapon, as she comes up with a plan to help stop Clifford Devoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands).

“Marlize, of all people, has a crazy idea.” Helbing continues. “The only way that they can stop him is to go into The Thinker’s mind and stop him there. Everything is turned on its head once Barry gets in there and realizes exactly how The Thinker’s mind works.”

This Inception-style set-up might not be what fans expected at the start of this season, but it will certainly be interesting to see how things play out. And as Helbing revealed earlier this month, that endgame will involve two new cliffhangers — one about the identity of the show’s Mystery Girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy), and the other about a new villain for the team to face.

“You get the question answered as to who [Mystery Girl] is,” Helbing said in a previous interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

“Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing added.

Are you excited to see what happens in The Flash's season four finale?

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “We Are The Flash” will air on May 22nd.