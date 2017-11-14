‘The Flash’: First Look At The Black Bison in “When Harry Met Harry” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for ‘When Harry Met Harry’, the upcoming sixth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The clip gives fans the first look at Mina Chayton/Black Bison (Chelsea Kurtz), a “bus meta” with the ability to make inanimate objects come to life. The Black Bison crosses paths with an artifacts collector, who reveals that he appropriated a Native American artifact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She brings a suit of armor in his office to life, which attacks him before Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) come in. Ralph gets distracted by the suit of armor, which Barry proceeds to destroy. And in the process, Mina escapes.

The Flash will give viewers a new incarnation of Black Bison, who is traditionally a male character in the comics. The Black Bison is traditionally a villain of Firestorm, who uses his mystically enhanced artifacts to get revenge. The character was then rebooted in the New 52 timeline, as a member of the Secret Society of Super-Villains (something that could make its way to the Arrowverse very soon).

Fans will just have to watch tonight’s episode to see what The Flash‘s Black Bison is up to – and how the ragtag team of Barry and Ralph end up stopping her.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.