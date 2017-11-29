‘The Flash’ Midseason Finale: DeVoe Kidnaps Barry in “Don’t Run” Trailer

The CW has released a new promo for “Don’t Run”, next week’s midseason finale of The Flash.

Fresh off the heels of the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) is thrown into yet another challenge. He is confronted by Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), who kidnaps him off of the city street.

Barry is taken to DeVoe’s lair, while the villain (in his civilian appearance) attempts to maintain his innocence around Joe West (Jesse L. Martin).

DeVoe tells Barry that he wants to teach him a lesson – that there are no happy endings. Joe, Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes), and Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) are all shown to be in various forms of danger. All the while, Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) explains that DeVoe has a superhuman brain – one that’s significantly smarter than Barry’s.

All in all, the trailer seems to be building up Barry and DeVoe’s conflict, which has been billed as “The Fastest Man Alive versus The Fastest Mind Alive”.

“Barry’s starting to get obsessed that this is our guy, he realizes that it’s going to get dirty quick, and before it gets dirty he wants to get ahead of this guy.” Gustin told reporters earlier this month. “And then they start to realize what a challenging foe he’s going to be and different than any other speedsters we’ve faced in the past. He’s not a speedster, he’s something we’ve never seen before. Things are going to take a dark turn quickly in the middle of the year.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.