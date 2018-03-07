‘The Flash’s Mystery Girl Has a Surprise Encounter with SPOILER in “Enter Flashtime”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash may have focused on stopping an explosion, but the episode’s closing scene may have provided the biggest bombshell.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Enter Flashtime”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the end of tonight’s episode, Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) and Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) had a conversation at Jitters. They were quickly interrupted by someone spilling their coffee on their table. The culprit? None other than The Flash‘s mystery girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who first debuted in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover and ran into Cisco and Ralph during a later episode.

Mystery Girl awkwardly babbled with Harry and Caitlin, revealing that she was supposed to meet some people at Jitters and was nervous. Harry and Caitlin briefly consoled her before leaving the table, with Caitlin hoping that the girl’s meeting goes well. As they walk away, Mystery Girl’s face turns somewhat sinister, before remarking, “It did.”

Wait, what?

Mystery Girl’s behavior in this scene certainly adds an interesting layer to what her identity could be, something that has been puzzling Flash fans for months now. The two biggest running theories have been that she is some sort of descendant of Barry and Iris, meaning she’s either Dawn Allen (their daughter) or Jenni Ognats (their granddaughter).

While this scene certainly doesn’t disprove either of those theories (or any of the other less-likely ones surrounding her identity), it does make things confusing. Why would she be deliberately needing to interact with Harry and Caitlin, when their ending conversation ended up being very brief? She obviously got something from the interaction, but it’s unknown exactly what.

And is there some significance to the fact that (since her appearance at the wedding) she’s essentially targeting Team Flash in pairs, between Cisco and Ralph, and now Harry and Caitlin? Outside of briefly seeing Barry at the wedding, that means she hasn’t interacted with any of the West-Allen family — Iris, Joe, Cecile, etc — yet, something that feels deliberate in some form or fashion.

So, what exactly is Mystery Girl up to, with her awkward meetings with Team Flash and her journals filled with (what looks like) Barry’s symbols from earlier in the season? It’s way too early to tell, but The Flash fans will certainly be eager to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.