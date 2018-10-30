‘The Flash’: The Reason Cicada Wants All Metahumans to Die Will Be Revealed

The Flash is already putting a pretty major twist on its newest Big Bad, but it sounds like some questions will be answered about the character as the season goes along.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Chris Klein previewed what’s to come for his character, the villainous metahuman killer dubbed Cicada. As fans saw in last week’s installment, this version of Cicada actually isn’t his comic book counterpart, David Hersch, but an entirely new man named Orlin Dwyer. And while his hatred towards metahumans might be a bit ambiguous right now, Klein hinted that more context will be given.

“There’s a reason why Orlin is doing what he’s doing.” Klein explained. “There’s a reason why as Cicada he wants all metahumans to die. We will learn what that reason is, and we’ll get to judge Orlin for it. One of the coolest things about The Flash is that with every villain, the fans get an opportunity to judge them on their merits. Every villain has a reason for being, and Orlin’s is a pretty heavy one. This guy comes with a lot of sadness. It’s going to be a tough fight for Team Flash, because Cicada has this dagger that dampens metahuman powers.”

Fans have already gotten some sort of inkling about Cicada’s motivations in previous episodes, between his daughter being in the hospital and his reaction to the various father-daughter relationships of Team Flash. But even then, there’s no telling exactly why Cicada is doing what he’s doing — even though it sounds like Team Flash will get close to figuring it out.

“[This Tuesday] you see Ralph and Sherloque really get into the nuts and bolts of investigating who Cicada is, and why he is.” Klein teased. “Team Flash is good, and they get dangerously close pretty darn quickly — but at the same time, Orlin’s no dummy. And he’s not scared. Orlin as Cicada is the kind of guy that could be standing right next to you and you might not know it. He has a way of appearing and disappearing that really confounds things. Because he’s a different kind of opponent than they ever chased before, Team Flash is going to chase their tails a bit.”

“What I love about Orlin is he’s in it for a reason. It’s too soon to say if it’s the right reason or the wrong reason, but the reason is heavy. We were introduced to a little girl in a bed at the end of [Episode] 503, and we see Orlin kiss her forehead, and the one thing that I can tell you and the audience is that that little girl is going to be very, very, very important to our story moving forward. She is one to watch and learn about.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.