Danielle Panabaker to Direct ‘The Flash’ Episode

Danielle Panabaker is back as Caitlin Snow in the fifth season of The Flash on The CW, but she’ll also be stepping into a new role behind the camera for her directorial debut.

Details are being kept under wraps for now, but Panabaker did confirm to Entertainment Tonight that she will direct a season five episode of The Flash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker told Entertainment Tonight. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

The fifth season of The Flash only recently began filming in Vancouver. The new season will pick up where last season left off, with the unexpected introduction of Nora, the daughter of Barry Allen and Iris West who made a “big mistake” by traveling back in time to meet her parents.

The Flash cast is also expected to be at San Diego Comic-Con later this week.

Fellow Flash star Tom Kavanagh has previously directed two episodes of the series. Lead actor Grant Gustin has himself expressed an interest in helming an episode.

“Flash has definitely made me want to be a director, which I did not know about myself,” Gustin Kevin Smith, another Flash director. “It wasn’t the case before Flash, just ’cause I’ve now spent thousands of hours on set. So I definitely want to do it. But I never wanted to direct Flash, I think it’s because it seems impossible to me. But I’ve been talking about it a lot recently. I think I’ll probably set my sights on whenever our last season is and maybe do one that season if they let me.”

Are you excited for Danielle Panabaker‘s directorial debut on The Flash? Let us know what you think in the comments!