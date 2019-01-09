‘The Flash’ Midseason Premiere Extended Trailer Teases “Crisis”

The CW has released a new extended trailer for “The Flash and the Furious”, The Flash‘s latest midseason premiere.

The trailer teases more antics for the West-Allen family, ranging from an upbeat time at an ice skating rink to Cicada (Chris Klein) appearing to seriously injure Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) during a fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course, there’s still the nature of Nora appearing to team up with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) in the mid-season finale, something that will be teased in a unique way as the season goes along.

“You’ll slowly start to get the pieces of info that you need, but there will probably be one episode where we explain how that all happened to get her to come back [in time],” showrunner Todd Helbing explained last year.

And for a brief second, the promo showcases a newspaper clipping of the infamous “Flash Vanishes in Crisis” report, something that is particularly interesting now that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is set to be the next Arrowverse crossover.

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the Crisis stuff play out,” Gustin told ComicBook.com last year. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Flash and the Furious” below!

CAITLIN AND CISCO EMBARK ON A NEW JOURNEY

While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology.

Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.

David McWhirter directed the episode, which was written by Kelly Wheeler & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Flash and the Furious” will debut on January 15th.