‘The Flash’: Danielle Panabaker Shares Killer Frost Easter Egg From “Memorabilia”

The Flash fans are currently freaking out over a few name-drops from tonight’s episode, but there happened to be a pretty great Easter egg hidden in plain sight.

Mild spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Memorabilia”, below!

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the hit The CW series, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her outfit from the ice skating scene in tonight’s episode. As Panabaker revealed, the blue-and-white sweater and muff hat were meant to be an homage to Killer Frost’s Bombshells design, which reimagines the character as a vintage skier.

Inspiration came from this babe pic.twitter.com/71qFJ07WXr — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) January 30, 2019

For the uninitiated, Bombshells was a line of DC Comics variant covers that reimagined the company’s female characters in an alternate reality where they served as the main protection in World War II. The unique character redesigns sparked statues and other merchandise, as well as several comic adaptations, the latter of which came to an end last year.

While this Killer Frost Easter egg might not be the most significant thing to come out of tonight’s episode, it still proves to be a pretty nice nod to the different iterations of the character. And seeing how this season has put a focus on Caitlin building a good relationship with her Killer Frost persona, it becomes all the more endearing.

“I think it’s going to be really important,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com of Caitlin figuring out her past at the beginning of the season. “You know, toward the end of the season we saw Caitlin try to understand a little bit more of why she disappeared… so I think also this year she’s uncovering some mysteries about Killer Frost and how Killer Frost came to be and we’re going to see her delve into that.”

And with Panabaker poised to direct an episode of The Flash later this season, fans will certainly have to see if any nods to Killer Frost’s comic history come about.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my first episode of television, and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker said when the directing gig was first announced. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.