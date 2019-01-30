‘The Flash’ Goes Undercover in “Goldfaced” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Goldfaced”, the thirteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode will see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) going undercover in Central City’s criminal underworld, as a way to find the tools they need to stop Cicada. As fans saw in the very end of this week’s episode, Barry wants to use Cisco’s potential metahuman cure on the villain, which could open up a whole other can of worms.

“One of the things we’re starting to deal with with Cisco is that Barry and Iris are able to juggle this superhero life with a relationship, a marriage, but Cisco is a little less certain that he is able to do that — and he doesn’t know that he wants to,” showrunner Todd Helbing said of the metahuman cure in a recent interview. “So he is going to start realizing that is if there is a cure out there, ‘maybe it’s something I should think about.’ For Caitlin, meanwhile, it creates this interesting thing, now that she and Killer Frost are more [simpatico]. If Caitlin were to take the cure, she’d lose this personality [inside her], so there’s a tension that starts to arise between [her and Killer Frost].”

BARRY AND IRIS EACH TAKE DANGEROUS STEPS TO STOP CICADA

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) must go undercover as criminals in an illegal black market to purchase a device that could help them stop Cicada (Chris Klein). Once inside, Barry and Ralph find their morality tested as they slip deeper into the criminal world, eventually having to choose between committing a crime, or losing the means to defeat one of their greatest foes. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) investigates a lead on Cicada’s whereabouts and ends up in a dangerous situation.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.