‘The Flash’ Drops Two Marvel References in “Blocked”

Some things within the world of The Flash are practically inevitable — cool new speedster powers, metahumans with fun names, and references to the world of Marvel Comics.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Blocked”, below!

The episode saw Team Flash attempting to take down Vanessa Jansen (Erin Cummings), a metahuman arms dealer with the ability to control block-shaped bursts of energy. Right as the team was attempting to subdue Vanessa, she died, and the team was greeted by the arrival of Cicada (Chris Klein), the season’s new Big Bad.

Cicada began to fight off Team Flash using his lightning bolt daggers, which temporarily disabled Barry’s, Cisco’s, and Ralph’s powers. While the team was trying to get a grasp on the situation and whether or not they still had their powers, Ralph remarked “Negative, Ghost Rider”.

Only a few minutes later, fans were treated to another Marvel reference, as Cisco attempted to explain to Caitlin how Cicada’s whole deal worked. As Cisco put it, Cicada seemed to be able to control the daggers themselves, like Mjolnir, the hammer used by Thor.

As comic book fans surely know, these both are references to Marvel Comics’ lore, with Ghost Rider and Thor both playing their own unique roles in Marvel mythos. (Which you can read more about here and here.)

Granted, this absolutely isn’t the first Marvel reference to make its way onto The Flash, with the DC TV venture referencing Spider-Man, Hulk, and a lot more. The series has even brought some unintentional Marvel homages over the years, ranging from the oddly coincidental to the downright outcanny. But still, the acknowledgment that Marvel’s characters exist within the world of the Arrowverse is always interesting in one way or another.

Now, if Cisco screams “Bring me Cicada!” at any point in the season, then the nerd world should definitely take notice.

What did you think of The Flash‘s latest Marvel references? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

