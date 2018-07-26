‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin Teases Action Scene Ripped Right From the Comics in Season 5

The Flash is still months away from returning to television screens, but it sounds like it will be swinging for the fences when it does.

ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with series star Grant Gustin at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, where he teased what to expect in the show’s upcoming fifth season. As Gustin revealed, this new season provided a chance to check a few items off of his personal bucket list, including a certain comic-accurate action scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the first episode… I don’t want to tell you too much, but in the first episode, two things happen that I’ve wanted to happen for five years.” Gustin explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “One of them is a huge action sequence that is out of the comics, and I remember thinking when I read that ‘We’ll never be able to do that. Which sucks, because that’s so cool.’ And we’re doing it, yeah. We’re doing it in the first episode. And I’m really excited about it, because I know our visual effects guys are going to kill it, and what we shot was awesome.”

Fans will surely start speculating about what that action sequence could be, especially now that Gustin’s Barry Allen has his future daughter, Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), by his side. But as Gustin went on to say, there’s another sequence within the season premiere that was a sort of wish fulfillment.

“And then yeah, there’s one thing that happens in the first episode as well, that will be a little teaser of the trailer today.” Gustin revealed. “So it’s something that I’ve been wanting, and that I know some fans have been wanting for a long time. So we’re doing a couple cool things.”

While it’s unclear exactly what Gustin is referencing, there certainly are a few possibilities. The Season 5 trailer finally gave Barry Allen his Flash ring, as well as the reveal of Cicada (Chris Klein), the Season 5 Big Bad. The Flash’s incarnation of the villain is described as “a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahhumans, Cicada now seeks to exterminate the epidemic — one metahuman at a time”.

This description varies a little bit from Cicada’s comic book origins, but hints that he will be an equally terrifying foe. Hersch, who was first introduced into the pages of The Flash in 2001, was a Catholic preacher who became consumed by guilt after abusing and murdering his wife. On the brink of committing suicide, Hersch was struck by a bolt of lightning, and was essentially given the power of immortality, which he used to essentially form an anti-Flash cult.

Are you excited to see what The Flash‘s fifth season has in store? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.