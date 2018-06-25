‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin on What to Expect in Season 5

The Flash‘s fourth season closed things out on a pretty major cliffhanger, and it sounds like one of the series’ stars has an idea of what could happen next.

Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash on the hit The CW series, recently teased the show’s upcoming fifth season. As Gustin revealed, the new season will definitely focus on the arrival of Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), although he couldn’t detail exactly how.

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” Gustin teased to the crowd at ACE Comic Con Seattle. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

As fans who followed last season know, Nora’s role as the “Mystery Girl” became increasingly unique, after she debuted in last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover. The audience spent months speculating what Nora’s role could be, only for her to use her speedster powers to help Barry in the fight against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) — and then making her grand entrance.

According to executive producer Todd Helbing, Nora’s arrival will definitely take the series into a new direction, especially depending on what exactly her “big mistake” is.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The fifth season of The Flash will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on The CW.