The Flash Set Photos Reveal Return of Godspeed for Season 6

Last season, The CW‘s The Flash debuted Godspeed, a newer, fan-favorite villain from comics, but much to fan dismay, the speedster’s time on the Arrowverse series appeared to be short-lived. The white-clad Godspeed was a villain in the future, one that Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) took down with the help of Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) in the Danielle Panabaker-directed episode, “Godspeed”, giving Nora her own origin story. Now, however, it seems like we may not have seen the last of Godspeed, at least from the looks of new set photos from production on Season 6 of the series.

On Wednesday, new set photos from The Flash set in Vancouver were posted to Twitter revealing Godspeed back in action and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) doing battle with him. There isn’t much in the way of context in the photos, but it looks like The Flash will be doing battle with Godspeed in some capacity when the show returns this fall. You can check out the photos below.

Godspeed 2.0.#TheFlash season 6 version of Godspeed on set in Vancouver last night:

pic.twitter.com/dSANTaPBC5

The idea of Godspeed returning as a villain in Season 6 may be a bit of a surprise, but it’s something that the show has made room for thanks to how Nora’s story concluded last season. In the Season 5 finale of The Flash, Nora West-Allen was ultimately erased from existence thanks to the various timeline alterations and Thawne’s machinations. With Nora no longer existing, it makes sense that in the future Godspeed still exists and is free. And, as we also saw in the finale, Nora’s time in the “present” appears to have accelerated the timeline a bit. Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming several years sooner than it was expected so it stands to reason that villains from the future might show up sooner than originally intended as well.

And it also seems like the idea of Godspeed making a return is something that showrunner Todd Helbing has had in mind for a while. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Helbing talked about the little Easter eggs sprinkled in the series that sometimes add up to the introduction of villains into the series.

“There’s small Easter eggs, there’s big Easter eggs,” Helbing said. “When we were in season 3 when Savitar was talking about DeVoe being one of his biggest foes and we like to leave it… and try to figure out which it’s going to be. Maybe a big bad the next season, who’s just a name drop. Godspeed sort of fell into the best of both world in regard to we can have an episode with him, introduce him and then bring him back at some point in the future because he’s stayed a conflict villain so we would never want to do a guy like that in just one episode. Red Death is pretty big. I think you can tell the bigger characters when we talk about them that we don’t do that just as a one off little Easter egg. We try to set it up with … we give them a little bit more like, ‘Oh, man. These people might be coming in the future.’”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.