The Flash Season 6 Will Have Two Big Bads

The Flash has gone up against a fair share of evil speedsters and maniacal metahumans over the years, but it will soon be breaking its pattern in an interesting way. ComicBook.com was on hand for the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last weekend, where it was revealed that the upcoming sixth season will actually have two Big Bads, as opposed to one for the entire batch of episodes.

“We’re going to divide [the season] up into graphic novels,” showrunner Eric Wallace explained, clarifying that another villain will be the focus when the show picks up after “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

The panel and Season 6 trailer provided the first official details about the first villain – Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). A brilliant physician and former colleague of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Rosso’s attempt at rekindling their relationship quickly goes wrong, taking him on a dark path to become the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever faced.

“The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” Wallace explained in a previous interview. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

As for who the second Big Bad is, we’ll just have to wait and see, although the fact that the second half of the season will deal with the fallout of “Crisis” certainly opens some possibilities.

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” Wallace revealed. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.