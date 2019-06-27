The Flash: Hartley Sawyer Shares Hilarious Image of Him Preparing for Season 6

The Flash‘s sixth season appears to be getting off of the ground very soon, and we have a pretty amusing look at what that might look like. Hartley Sawyer, who plays Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man on the hit The CW series, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in the first iteration of his character’s costume. As Sawyer jokes in the caption, this is the “first official image of Season 6”, and also the actor’s cover for GQ magazine.

View this post on Instagram First official image of season 6 and also my cover of @gq A post shared by Hartley Sawyer (@hartleysawyer) on Jun 26, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

There’s no indication if this photo actually is from Season 6, as Ralph notably graduated from the light-purple onesie midway through Season 4.

“Yes, it does go through an evolution,” Sawyer told reporters at the time. “He will get a better suit. A different suit. Maybe not better. It’s very, very different.”

“It’s a little hard to get into, but it’s fun to wear actually,” Sawyer said of the proto suit. “It does not leave much to the imagination, but putting it on is fun and it lends itself to a lot of comedy, a lot of moments there with that.”

At the moment, a lot of Season 6 currently remains a mystery, especially considering the bittersweet notion that the Season 5 finale went out on. As Sawyer has teased, though, he’s eager to see his character evolve more.

“You know, I think he’s getting pretty ready for some kind of serious relationship,” Sawyer said in an interview last month. “I think with Ralph, if he’s around long enough, all roads lead to that eventually and I think we’re going to see him really start to explore that next year. That’s my hope and that’s my feeling.”

Of course, there’s also the nature of this winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which The Flash is expected to play a specific role in.

“I know pretty much as the fans know because they’re sorting all of that stuff out right now.” Sawyer explained in the same interview. “My understanding of it is that this one that’s coming up next year is I believe going to be the crossover to end all crossovers. It’s my understanding this is going to be the biggest crossover that we’ve ever done. There’s going to be a lot going on.”

Season 6 of The Flash is expected to begin on Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.