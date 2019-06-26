The Flash Reportedly Casting a New Scientist Character for Season 6

It sounds like a new face could soon be coming around STAR Labs. According to a new report from TVLine, The Flash is currently in the process of casting a new math and science expert for its upcoming sixth season. The description says that the character will be “a socially awkward, African-American genius in math and science (who specifically is a bit obsessed with aliens and their tech)”.

There’s no telling exactly who this character will end up being, and whether or not they’ll be an established DC Comics character or one created specifically for the show. Their potential arrival on the show certainly is interesting though, especially since Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) appeared to leave STAR Labs and his role as Vibe at the end of Season 5.

There’s also the notion of the character being drawn to “aliens and their tech”, which could possibly provide a hint at who the season’s currently-elusive new Big Bad will be. Even if that doesn’t end up being the case, that character’s knowledge could come in handy for the forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover as well.

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the Crisis stuff play out, series star Grant Gustin told us. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

The Flash will return with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.