The Flash Promoted Blade: The Series on Twitter and Fans Are Confused

With a little over a month until its Season 6 premiere, fans are eager to see what The Flash has in store for the future. But for those looking at the show’s social media today, there appears to be a bit of confusion. On Sunday, The Flash tweeted a short promo for Blade: The Series, the short-lived television adaptation of the Marvel antihero that has available to stream on The CW’s CW Seed platform since January.

While Blade is currently associated with Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previous live-action portrayals of the character were produced and often distributed by New Line, which is now a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Blade: The Series is no exception, as it was distributed by Warner Bros. Television during its brief 2006 run. Nearly a decade later, Blade: The Series still technically exists under the WBTV umbrella and joins an eclectic mix of past and current shows on CW Seed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The CW’s currently-running programs have promoted CW Seed’s older content in the past, this particular tweet made some fans scratch their heads. Those who don’t remember Blade: The Series briefly wondered if the character was jumping ship to the DC universe, or if The CW was doing some really early promotion for Marvel’s Mahershala Ali-led Blade reboot. Here are just a few of those responses.

Wait What

Did you just promote a marvel character? — The Slasher41 (@Theslasher411) September 7, 2019

Somebody Tell Them

Greatest Crossover

Dammit, Barry

Oh Barry not again… — 🕸Ceyhun🕸 (@cey_hun0) September 7, 2019

Welp

Man Disney sure owns everything now adays — ＳａｍＤｏｔＧｏｖ （波ゾぇ） (@SamTheGuy3) September 7, 2019

LOL

Soon

….that don’t look like Mahershala Ali pic.twitter.com/4g2cCqdGMy — Let’s Talk CaptainAmerica (@RubenEllis20) September 7, 2019

Thank You