The Flash Promoted Blade: The Series on Twitter and Fans Are Confused

With a little over a month until its Season 6 premiere, fans are eager to see what The Flash has in store for the future. But for those looking at the show’s social media today, there appears to be a bit of confusion. On Sunday, The Flash tweeted a short promo for Blade: The Series, the short-lived television adaptation of the Marvel antihero that has available to stream on The CW’s CW Seed platform since January.
Taking back the night. Stream #Blade for free on @CWSeed: https://t.co/Kk2Nd78X59 pic.twitter.com/usQzaK5Vvc— The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) September 7, 2019
While Blade is currently associated with Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previous live-action portrayals of the character were produced and often distributed by New Line, which is now a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Blade: The Series is no exception, as it was distributed by Warner Bros. Television during its brief 2006 run. Nearly a decade later, Blade: The Series still technically exists under the WBTV umbrella and joins an eclectic mix of past and current shows on CW Seed.
While The CW’s currently-running programs have promoted CW Seed’s older content in the past, this particular tweet made some fans scratch their heads. Those who don’t remember Blade: The Series briefly wondered if the character was jumping ship to the DC universe, or if The CW was doing some really early promotion for Marvel’s Mahershala Ali-led Blade reboot. Here are just a few of those responses.
Did you just promote a marvel character?— The Slasher41 (@Theslasher411) September 7, 2019
Wrong universe? pic.twitter.com/c5Osi58thS— wolfman (@BrianWolfman313) September 7, 2019
September 7, 2019
Oh Barry not again…— 🕸Ceyhun🕸 (@cey_hun0) September 7, 2019
Man Disney sure owns everything now adays— ＳａｍＤｏｔＧｏｖ （波ゾぇ） (@SamTheGuy3) September 7, 2019
September 7, 2019
….that don’t look like Mahershala Ali pic.twitter.com/4g2cCqdGMy— Let’s Talk CaptainAmerica (@RubenEllis20) September 7, 2019
Maybe if Y’ALL do your research maybe you wouldn’t be confused af right now .. js pic.twitter.com/CgM6222pqK— Monique😜 (@ninirahzox) September 8, 2019