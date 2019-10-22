The Flash: Barry Prepares the Team for Crisis in “There Will Be Blood” Photos

The CW has released photos for “There Will Be Blood,” the upcoming fourth episode of The Flash‘s sixth season. As the title implies, the episode will see Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Ramsey Rosso develop further into the villain Bloodwork — a creepy prospect given the episode’s proximity to Halloween — but will also deal a bit more with Barry’s efforts to prepare Team Flash for the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. From the looks of the photos, that will include a heart-to-heart with Joe of some sort.

It also appears that the episode will center around another of Barry’s important relationships — that with his friend Cisco. According to the official episode synopsis, things go a bit awry when Barry tries to prepare his friend for a life without The Flash, but Cisco has other ideas. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“HALLOWEEN EPISODE – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates.”

The preparations for “Crisis” look like they are going to have a major role in the episodes of The Flash ahead of the event and for good reason. “Crisis” was first teased in the Arrowverse back in 2014 when, in the series premiere, fans learned that Barry would give his life in the mysterious event. At the time, that event was set to take place in May 2024, but changes to the timeline have shifted that arrival dramatically. Barry recently learned that his death was now set for December 10, 2019 — a date that coincides with The Flash‘s episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “There Will Be Blood” airs October 29.

Killer Frost and Cisco

Barry and Ralph

Barry and Cisco

Cecile

The Flash

The Flash

Killer Frost

Joe West

Barry and Joe