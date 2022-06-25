The Flash Season 8 Finale Photos Released

Ahead of the Season 8 finale of The Flash, The CW has released photos from, "Negative, Part Two". Unlike most episode photo drops, there are just a few photos from the episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, June 29th. That's likely to not reveal too much about what happens in the episode — something unsurprising with just how intense this week's penultimate "Negative, Part One" ended up being. That episode saw now one, but two horrifying developments: Iris dying in Barry's arms thanks to the machinations of Negative Still Force Deon and then, the resurrection of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash in a truly horrifying manner. It all sets the stage for what is sure to be a wild ride as Team Flash not only deals with the loss of Iris but attempts to stop Thawne and the Negative Forces. You can check out the photos as well as the episode synopsis below.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

"SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace."

While the photos don't reveal a lot about the episode, one of them does appear to show Barry and Iris's children — Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) with slight smiles on their faces, perhaps hinting that things won't be all bleak in the episode and series showrunner Eric Wallace has himself previously assured fans that there will be a happy ending of sorts for this season of The Flash.

"Yes, I am happy to report, and you can quote me, Team Flash will be okay at the end of Season 8. Iris's Time Sickness will be cured by the end of Season 8. Barry and Iris, who have been in separate places, because she's either in Coast City with Sue, trying to do things as a reporter and he's fighting Deathstorm," Wallace said. "All of these things are there for a reason, they're all coming together in our final graphic novel this season, but everybody will get back together. And because I love happy endings, everybody will live happily ever after. Iris is not dying. Barry is not dying. None of that."

He did affirm that villains wouldn't be faring quite so well, noting that not only will they lose in a big way in the season finale, but that it's the biggest episode in the history of the series — and it's one that he feels they pulled off.

"The bad guys definitely lose big time in 820. Danielle Panabaker said to me when she read the episode, 'Eric this is the biggest episode in the history of hour show. How on earth are we going to pull this off?' And I said, 'I don't know, but I'm going to figure it out.' And I did. I'm happy to report, I did."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Negative, Part Two" airs June 29th.