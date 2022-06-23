The Flash Season Finale Preview Released

This week's episode of The Flash delivered some wild turns for The CW series. Not only did we finally get the answer to what is really behind Iris' time sickness, but it came with not one, but two horrifying developments: Iris died in Barry's arms thanks to the machinations of Negative Still Force Deon and then, Reverse Flash resurrected, literally emerging from the body of the "good" Eobard Thawne, now faster than ever. It's a dire situation for everyone involved, but it Team Flash isn't going down without a fight. The CW has released a preview for "Negative, Part Two", next week's Season 8 finale of The Flash, and you can check it out for yourself below.

As you can see in the preview, the team is still dealing with a lot of grief as they process what happened in this week's episode, but they aren't going to just let Thawne and the Negative Forces win and it sounds like they will need all the help they can get. You can also check out the official episode synopsis below.

"SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace."

Of course, while things look really grim right now for Team Flash, showrunner Eric Wallace has previously said that the season will end in a good place.

"Yes, I am happy to report, and you can quote me, Team Flash will be okay at the end of Season 8. Iris's Time Sickness will be cured by the end of Season 8. Barry and Iris, who have been in separate places, because she's either in Coast City with Sue, trying to do things as a reporter and he's fighting Deathstorm," Wallace said. "All of these things are there for a reason, they're all coming together in our final graphic novel this season, but everybody will get back together. And because I love happy endings, everybody will live happily ever after. Iris is not dying. Barry is not dying. None of that."

He did affirm that villains wouldn't be faring quite so well, noting that not only will they lose in a big way in the season finale, but that it's the biggest episode in the history of the series — and it's one that he feels they pulled off.

"The bad guys definitely lose big time in 820. Danielle Panabaker said to me when she read the episode, 'Eric this is the biggest episode in the history of hour show. How on earth are we going to pull this off?' And I said, 'I don't know, but I'm going to figure it out.' And I did. I'm happy to report, I did."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.