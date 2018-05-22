‘The Flash’ Decides to Take a Risk in “We Are The Flash” Season Finale Clip

The Enlightenment is underway in tonight’s season four finale of The Flash and with time running out before everyone is stripped of their intelligence the team will take a very big risk.

In a scene from tonight’s “We Are The Flash”, the heroes find themselves working with a very unlikely ally — Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Englebrecht). As viewers saw last week, Iris (Candice Patton) and Harry (Tom Cavanagh) sought her out looking for anything that might be able to stop Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) Enlightenment and it turns out that the villain’s wife has an idea. It just happens to be very risky and very much a hail-Mary as the team has about an hour left. You can check out the scene above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the plan is to get into The Thinker’s head — literally — and appeal to whatever shred of goodness might still remain. If that wasn’t crazy enough, Marlize’s method for how to accomplish this is a bit out of the box as well. As Cisco (Carlos Valdes) isn’t able to use his powers, Marlize wants to use Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) newly-acquired ability of getting into people’s heads. It’s something that executive producer Todd Helbing explained in a behind-the-scenes video for tonight may be the only hope humanity has.

“Marlize, of all people, has a crazy idea,” Helbing said. “The only way that they can stop him is to go into The Thinker’s mind and stop him there. Everything is turned on its head once Barry gets in there and realizes exactly how The Thinker’s mind works.”

The very Inception-style plan will certainly be interesting to watch play out, but a last stand against The Thinker isn’t the only things audiences can look forward to in tonight’s episode. Helbing revealed earlier this month that the finale will resolve the puzzle of the show’s Mystery Girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and set up next season’s villain as well.



“You get the question answered as to who [Mystery Girl] is,” Helbing said in a previous interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

“Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing added.

The Flash airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. The season four finale, “We Are The Flash” airs tonight, May 22.

What do you think Barry will find in DeVoe’s mind? Got a theory about next season’s villain? Sound off in the comments below!