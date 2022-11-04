The Flash Set Photos Reveal Wonder Woman Ads in Central City

✖

Set photos from The Flash movie keep pouring in, and they're getting us more and more excited for the Andy Muschietti directed DC film. Today, fans have gotten the first look at Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and a closer look at Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The movie is expected to have some exciting appearances. In fact, Keaton isn't the only Batman actor to appear in the movie. Ben Affleck will also be showing up as his version of the Dark Knight. Turns out, there are even more nods to the Justice League in the upcoming movie. Another set photo shows a bus featuring a Wonder Woman ad, and while that doesn't mean Gal Gadot is going to be making a cameo, it is exciting to see more connections to the DCEU.

"Wonder Woman cameo in #TheFlashMovie," @StrikingBat wrote on Twitter. You can check out the set photo below:

While there have been rumors that Gadot will show up in the movie, there's been no official word on the subject. However, we do know the star will be returning for a third Wonder Woman movie. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio confirmed Gadot would be returning as well as director Patty Jenkins. Gadot has said in an interview that the movie will likely be in the present day. Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 3.

As for The Flash, the movie is set to star Ezra Miller in the titular role. In addition to Keaton, Calle, and Affleck, the movie will also see Kiersey Clemons reprising her role as Iris West from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston are playing Nora and Henry Allen.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," Muschietti previously told Vanity Fair of The Flash. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

The Flash arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022.