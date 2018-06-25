‘The Flash’ Co-Director May Have Just Hinted at 2020 Release Date

Thanks to a new tweet, we may have a better idea of when The Flash is set to speed onto the big screen.

John Francis Daley, who is set to co-direct the film with Jonathan Goldstein, was recently asked when the pair’s next film is expected to debut. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Daley revealed that “if all goes well”, the film will arrive sometime in 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If all goes well, sometime in 2020. — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) June 23, 2018

While Daley’s tweet doesn’t mention The Flash outright, many have assumed that it’s the film he is talking about (especially since the only other project he and Goldstein are set to direct, Vacation Guide to the Solar System, does not currently have a release date).

And in a way, this 2020 release date would line up with previous reports, which suggested that The Flash is a priority within DC Films’ growing enterprise. It also works with Warner Bros.’ current slate, as Wonder Woman 2 is set to be released in November of 2019, meaning that the next DCEU film would realistically go into the next year.

For fans of Ezra Miller‘s portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster, this is probably some reassuring news, especially considering the different evolutions that the Flash movie has endured over the past few years.

Last year, the film began to be dubbed Flashpoint, leading plenty to assume that it would pit Barry in a DC Extended Universe-changing adventure. But in recent months, rumors have suggested that the film could be back to being The Flash, and possibly become a much smaller scale story in the progress. Essentially, time will only tell what The Flash – and the suit that its titular character wears – ends up looking like. But either way, it sounds like the film’s newly-minted directors are excited to bring the whole thing to life.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” Daley explained earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

Are you excited to see Daley and Goldstein bring The Flash to the big screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.