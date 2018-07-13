DC Brings A Speedster Back To Life In Flash War

Flash War comes to a roaring conclusion in The Flash #50, and the last page has one heck of a surprise for longtime fans.

Spoilers incoming for The Flash #50, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with Flash War, Zoom managed to coerce Wally West and Barry Allen into breaking the Force Barrier, which allowed for even more Force abilities to make their way into reality, such as the Sage Force and Strength Force. As we learn by issue’s end though, that isn’t the only thing it allowed for, as a certain lovable speedster by the name of Impulse makes his DC Rebirth debut.

Bart Allen has been missing from DC Continuity since the New 52 took over, as there was a character who went by that name but eventually it was revealed that they were not the Bart Allen fans know. Since DC Rebirth started the character has continued to be MIA, though the Flash War prelude did feature a nod to Impulse, confirming he was part of continuity in some fashion.

Now he’s back in his original Impulse gear and free, and he really couldn’t be more excited about it. In that last page Allen says “Waa-Hooo! Not sure if you heard me or not, Wally, but who cares? Force Barrier’s down and now the one and only Bart Allen is back!”

It seems the Force Barrier was the only thing keeping him from returning, so the question then becomes…who else could make their way back?

Bart Allen was created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo and made his first appearance in The Flash #92. He would eventually trade in his Impulse suit and identity to become Kid Flash and eventually even the main Flash for a time, but this seems like a return to his original version.

The Flash #50 is written by Joshua Williamson and is drawn by Howard Porter and a variant cover by Francesco Mattina. The official description can be found below.

“The lightning-fueled finale of “Flash War”! Zoom adapts two new Speed Force powers into his arsenal against both Barry Allen and Wally West. What are these strange new powers? What can they do? And how will this haunt the Scarlet Speedster long after “Flash War” is over? It’s the power of two Flashes pitted against the seemingly unstoppable Hunter Zolomon!”

The Flash #50 is in comic stores right now