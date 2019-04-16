‘The Flash’s Danielle Panabaker Addresses Next Year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

Most of the Arrowverse still has several weeks left to play out, but it’s safe to say that some fans are already looking ahead to what’s in store next season. Most notably, the new batch of episodes is expected to include the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and one of the franchise’s stars already has some thoughts about it.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker was asked what she knows about “Crisis”, which is expected to play out across the Arrowverse shows later this year. As she explained, it’s a little too early for details about the event to actually be set in place, but that it’s expected to be a one-of-a-kind undertaking.

“Oof. I remember, Mark made an announcement, I think it was at TCAs or something earlier this year, that they were going to be bigger than ever. And I was like ‘Oh. Oh no.’” Panabaker revealed. “They are exhausting. They’re a challenge. But guys, we do it for you. We do it for the fans, for sure. I think honestly, I’m not sure how much they’ve broken down the stories yet. The writers room I think just opened for Season 6, maybe yesterday. So they’re barely getting started. So I truly don’t know much.”

As fans will remember, “Crisis” has been teased within the Arrowverse since the pilot episode of The Flash, with fans eager to see exactly how the iconic comic book event would unfold on the small screen. The event was then teased and confirmed at the end of the past year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, to the delight of many.

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the Crisis stuff play out,” The Flash star Grant Gustin told ComicBook.com late last year. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

