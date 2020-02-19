The Flash: Familiar Faces Return in “Grodd Friended Me” Preview

If the conspiracy surrounding Black Hole and the possibility of a new Mirror Master weren’t enough, it looks like one of The Flash‘s most beloved villains is set to return. On Tuesday night, The CW released a preview for “Grodd Friended Me”, the thirteenth episode of the show’s sixth season. As the title would suggest, the episode will see the return of Gorilla Grodd (David Sobolov), in his first appearance in a post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” world.

While it’s unclear exactly what Grodd’s return will look like, the fact that Gorilla City is now canon on Earth-Prime certainly makes it seem like he could return more often in the future. His reappearance is just the latest in a string of The Flash’s returning villains, something that has taken an interesting shape after “Crisis”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The past villains that we saw in previous seasons, they’re not the same villains anymore. They are different people. They might even have different abilities, which Team Flash is going to get caught unprepared,” showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview. “It gives a freshness to it and even more danger to what would be a meta-of-the-week kind of story line. It becomes even more treacherous if you don’t know what the meta is, because that meta is a little bit more unpredictable.”

“We’re going to dig deep,” Wallace added. “You’re definitely going to get villains we have not seen in a long time popping up.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Grodd Friended Me” below!

“GRODD RETURNS – Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd’s (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Grodd Friended Me” will air on February 25th.