The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shares Frost Tribute Ahead of Final Season Premiere

The ninth and final season of The Flash debuts next week on The CW and ahead of the final run, series star Danielle Panabaker is paying tribute to one of her characters, the fan-favorite Frost. On Instagram, Panabaker shared a short video montage of the various incarnations of Frost that she's played on the long-running Arrowverse series, tracing the character's journey form original debut through to the last time we saw her in Season 8.

"As we approach the end of filming our final season, I'm feeling nostalgic for all the fun we had with Frost over the years," Panabaker wrote.

Will Frost appear in the final season of The Flash?

As fans of The Flash will recall, Season 8 of The Flash saw the death of Frost after the beloved hero transformed herself into Hell Frost to take down Deathstorm but didn't survive to enjoy the victory. Desperate to get her sister back, Caitlin Snow attempted to access the residual presence of Frost within her own mind with the intent being to give Frost a new body. However, in the Season 8, the cryo-pod chamber that Caitlin went into in order to bring Frost back malfunctioned and opened early and the person inside was neither Frost nor Caitlin.

"I don't think you have to be scared because obviously Danielle Panabaker is a season regular next year on The Flash," Wallace told ComicBook.com. "What we really want to get across is, Frost isn't coming out of that pod. So, be prepared because Danielle Panabaker is coming out of that pod, but who will she be? It won't be Frost. It might be Caitlin… or it might not."

He added, "I'll say this. When I pitched my idea to Danielle six or seven months ago, I said, 'Hey, you're going to go into this tube and blank comes out. And you will play blank.' She want 'Oh, we've never done this before. This is awesome. Oh, I can't wait.' So, her excitement was great. Quite frankly, I was relieved. I was like, 'Am I going too far? Is this too crazy?' But she's so excited for this story for her character next year. I think the audience is going to have a blast with it, and don't be afraid. I think it's going to be super fun."

What can fans expect in the final season of The Flash?

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.