The Flash: Best Look Yet at Barry Allen's Flash Ring

Production on DC's The Flash movie is well underway, and a recent string of set photos have provided fans with some pretty major looks at what the film has in store. In addition to the first look at costars Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton, recently-released photos have showcased the film's titular Scarlet Speedster, Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller). A new photo, which you can check out below, showcases Miller's Barry Allen standing in civilian clothes outside of a courthouse. As fans have noticed, it appears as if Barry is wearing the Flash ring on his left index finger.

First debuting in 1956's Showcase #4, the Flash ring is a device crafted out of Barry's parents' wedding rings, which allows Barry to store his costume while operating as a civilian. The device uses a spring to release the costume, which is able to shrink and expand while hiding inside of the ring. A version of the ring has already appeared in live-action in Season 5 of The Flash TV show, but fans weren't anticipating to see it on the big screen, especially after the costume ring wasn't used in Justice League.

“I can confirm -- spoiler alert -- his suit does not pop out of his ring [in the movie],” Miller said in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Things have to progress, you know? Original Barry Allen was clearly an incredibly, incredibly clever scientist. We acknowledge and respect that. It was a little hard for us to sell in this version of this universe right now. Bear with us! There’s gonna be other cool things.”

The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson. It is expected to see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman, as well as Kiersey Clemons' Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash is expected to debut in theaters on November 4, 2022.