The Flash Star Teases Return of Reverse Flash in Season 8

The Flash doesn’t return to The CW to fully dive into its eighth season until March, but when the series does return fans should be bracing themselves for the return of a fan-favorite villain. Series star Jesse L. Martin recently teased during an appearance on The Talk (via Screen Rant) that Reverse-Flash, as played by Tom Cavanagh, will be back for Season 8.

“Everybody who is a fan of Tom Cavanagh and his Reverse-Flash… get ready,” Martin said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea that Reverse-Flash would be back again probably isn’t a huge stretch for most fans of The Flash to expect. The villain has been an integral part of the series from the very first season and while he’s not a constant villain—the series has seen Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) take on a number of other Big Bads over the years—he’s always remained a constant threat even if only lurking in the background. And while the last time we saw Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne on screen in The Flash he was spared from being erased from the timeline and his speedster powers were removed completely, staying down isn’t something Thawne really does. The villain always manages to come back, and it sounds like he’s going to do it once again.

What’s interesting, however, is that context for a Reverse-Flash return may not be as straightforward as one might think. As we’ve seen in the teasers for the season, Barry’s future children Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher) pay a visit to 2014—the year Barry first got his speedster powers. On top of that, we already know that Rick Cosnett will be back as well to reprise his role as Eddie Thawne and it was recently revealed that rather than Cosnett returning for just a one-episode flashback, he is actually going to have a story arc that will see the character take on some unexpected development. Given the time frame and the possibilities Eddie’s return holds, we might be seeing Reverse-Flash in the past—or perhaps something happens while the West-Allen kids are in 2014 that creates a pathway for Reverse-Flash to become a more pressing threat at another point in the show’s current timeline.

Whatever the case, fans will find out more about not just what’s next in Season 8 of The Flash but for Reverse-Flash’s return when the show returns in just over a month. The Flash is set to return on Wednesday, March 9th on The CW.

Are you excited to see Tom Cavanagh’s Reverse-Flash again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!