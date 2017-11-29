‘Supergirl’ and ‘The Flash’ Producer Andrew Kreisberg Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Two weeks ago, The Flash and Supergirl showrunner Andrew Kreisberg was suspended from his duties in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, with an investigation made to follow up the claims.

A new report from the Hollywood Reporter states that Warner Bros. Television Group terminated Kreisberg, concluding the investigation.

WB TV issued the following statement:

After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately. Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.

Kreisberg worked as a producer on all of The CW’s DC Comics-based superhero shows, including Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

He also served as the showrunner of The Flash and worked alongside Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner as co-showrunner of Supergirl.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions also issued a joint statement:

Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — co-workers, crew and staff alike.



The report states that the production has not been halted on the shows, and that Berlanti himself visited all four sets in Vancouver to speak with the cast and crew and to ease their concerns.

Kreisberg was suspended after a report came out alleging he had a pattern of abusive behavior over several years, including inappropriate physical contact with and the sexual harassment of 15 women and four men. The producer denied the allegations, and the accusers, who are current or former employees of The CW’s shows, wish to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.