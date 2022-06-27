The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.

While there's always a chance that any of The CW's other shows could later be added to WBD's plans, the move is definitely noteworthy, especially amid recent headline-grabbing updates for the network. Earlier this year, reports began to indicate that The CW might be sold to Nexstar Media Group, after years of previously being owned by Warner Bros. and Paramount Global. This led some to wonder what the future could hold for much of The CW's programming, only to get their answer this spring, when the network cancelled over half a dozen different shows. These included DC entries Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, as well as In the Dark, the Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies, and the network's reboots of Charmed, Dynasty, 4400, and Roswell, New Mexico.

At the moment, The CW's crop of shows for the 2022-2023 season include the aforementioned final season of Riverdale, as well as new seasons of The Flash, Superman & Lois, All American, Nancy Drew, Stargirl, Walker, Kung Fu, and All American: Homecoming. The network also has a trio of new shows for next season — the The Winchesters, the DC-inspired Gotham Knights, and the Walker prequel Walker: Independence.

"We'll see what happens," HBO and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys previously said of the network's shows possibly moving to HBO Max. "I don't know, in that sale, what they're looking to do or not do but those shows do really well when they come to HBO Max in a window deal. They're really well done and valuable shows to us. I'm not involved in the Nexstar or The CW negotiations or anything like that so I don't really know but generally speaking, the shows that Greg does for The CW are very valuable and perform well on HBO Max."

