HBO Max Boss Addresses The CW’s DC Shows Possibly Moving to Streaming

The landscape of television is changing on basically a constant basis, as the viewing habits of audiences consistently continue to evolve. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that one mainstay of linear network television, The CW, might be sold by WarnerMedia and Paramount Global, with Nextstar Media Group Inc. being “among the suitors” who might ultimately purchase it. Even as both of the current parent companies could remain minority owners and receive “commitments to be the primary program suppliers for the network,” some have wondered how this acquisition could affect The CW’s current crop of programming. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys was asked if some of The CW’s shows could potentially move to HBO Max if the situation required it. According to Bloys, there’s no way of knowing in the current situation, but the crop of CW shows that already stream past seasons on HBO Max are “very valuable.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Bloys explained. “I don’t know, in that sale, what they’re looking to do or not do but those shows do really well when they come to HBO Max in a window deal. They’re really well done and valuable shows to us. I’m not involved in the Nexstar or The CW negotiations or anything like that so I don’t really know but generally speaking, the shows that Greg does for The CW are very valuable and perform well on HBO Max.”

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is best known for managing a number of local television stations, as well as co-owning the Food Network and online outlets such as Zap2it and The Hill. Although Nexstar’s potential acquisition of The CW is far from confirmed, much less what the new parent company would want to do with the network’s existing programming, some fans have begun to speculate about what the future could hold.

While a number of The CW’s recent shows are part of an existing secondary streaming deal with Netflix, the network’s originals have found their way to HBO Max since the 2019-2020 season. This means that fans can already stream past seasons of Batwoman, Nancy Drew, DC’s Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Walker, and Kung Fu on the service, with current freshman shows like Naomi and 4400 expected to follow suit.

