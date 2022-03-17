The Flash: “The Fire Next Time” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Fire Next Time”, the eighth episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) investigating a brutal crime involving fire, but things get complicated when Barry starts to think that the suspect may actually be innocent despite all of the evidence indicating otherwise. From the looks of things in the preview, however, Barry may have a hard time convincing his allies of the suspect’s innocence. You can check the preview out for yourself below.

The episode will also have a storyline centered around Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Allegra (Kayla Compton) with Iris giving Kayla a chance to “level up” professionally. It continues the show’s more female-driven storylines, something that series showrunner Eric Wallace spoke about last year when he called it his “highest priority”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes and yes. It was extremely important for me,” showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com in a 2020 interview when asked about female-driven storylines on the show. “In fact, it was my highest priority, I would argue, to right the ship. The show’s called The Flash, and I understand that it’s Barry’s story. However, we have such a rich cast of female characters – specifically Iris – who I’ve felt have been underserved. And it was a priority for me to bring them into the forefront.”

“We all know the Bechdel Test,” Wallace continued, referencing the media trope of two named female characters talking about something outside of a male character. “We sat in there in the writers’ room, and we asked ourselves when we’re coming up with storylines and theme work; ‘Is it Bechdel approved?’ It’s something that I want to see, and it’s what we’re doing. So, not only was it getting Iris’s Team Citizen up to speed as the show goes on, from this point on. And not probably just in season six, I mean season seven, and hopefully eight and beyond as we continue. It’s a priority for me to have as many stories for Team Citizen as there are for Team Flash. Which means a balance between the human stories and the superhero stories, because that’s going to help the female characters and characters of color who are female – and some that aren’t female – blossom more.”

“AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him, meanwhile Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash will air Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Fire Next Time” will debut on March 23rd.