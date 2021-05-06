The Flash "Timeless" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Timeless", the upcoming ninth episode of The Flash's seventh season. After a stunning betrayal by the Speed Force (Michelle Harrison) this week when she killed Alexa (Sara Garcia), the woman who was the unwilling embodiment of the Strength Force, Barry (Grant Gustin) will reach out to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. The episode will also see Team Citizen head down a dangerous road in search of answers and from the looks of things in photos, it makes for a tense situation.

"Timeless", which airs Tuesday, May 11th, will be one of Cavanagh's last appearances on The Flash. On Tuesday it was announced that Cavanagh, along with Carlos Valdes who plays Cisco Ramon, will exit the series after the current season.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," The Flash executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

You can check out the synopsis for "Timeless" below and read on for photos from the episode.

"BARRY SEEKS OUT TIMELESS WELLS – After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Timeless" airs on May 11th.