‘The Flash’ Star Tom Cavanagh Makes Major Announcement on Instagram

The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh is a busy guy. After all, he does play multiple characters on The CW‘s Arrowverse series, but the actor took a break from his busy schedule to make a major announcement on Instagram — and it’s all for a good cause.

In a short, profanity-laden video (don’t worry: all the swear words are censored out!), Cavanagh announced that he is participating in the Give It Up For Project ALS challenge. And what is the actor giving up, you might ask? Swearing, complete with donating all of the money that ends up in his swear jar to the charity. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The swearing makes quite a bit more sense now, especially with Cavanagh making sure it’s very full thanks to his spontaneously foul mouth.

Now, Cavanagh is a little late to the game on the project. According to the Project ALS website the campaign was launched during the 2018 holiday season and encouraged people to participate in lieu of buying gifts or indulging in holiday treats. However, the fundraising and the need continues. ALS is a fatal neurological disorder that impacts a person’s ability to speak, swallow, walk, and breathe, affecting adults of all ages and is usually fatal within 2-5 years of diagnosis. As Cavanagh points out in his video, every 90 seconds someone in the United States is diagnosed with the illness. Proceeds from the Give It Up challenge will go to Project ALS to fund research aimed towards curing the disease.

The challenge is similar to The Ice Bucket Challenge from a few years ago. In that challenge, which benefitted the ALS Association, over 17 million people posted videos of participants dumping buckets of ice-cold water over their heads to raise funds and awareness for ALS research. That challenge actually resulted in a significant breakthrough towards disease research. One million dollars of that challenge’s fundraising went towards a University of Massachusetts Medical School Project titled Project MinE. The additional funds for the project enabled them to identify a gene responsible for ALS.

As for Cavanagh, he may be the one filling up his swear jar but on tonight’s The Flash it will the characters who will be wishing they could let a few choice words fly. The episode is set to see Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) — who has been working with Cavanagh’s Reverse Flash — attempting to save the life of her mother, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) from serious danger while the rest of Team Flash puts the finishing touches on a meta human cure — something set to have major ramifications on the team.

“One of the things we’re starting to deal with with Cisco is that Barry and Iris are able to juggle this superhero life with a relationship, a marriage, but Cisco is a little less certain that he is able to do that — and he doesn’t know that he wants to,” showrunner Todd Helbing explained in a recent interview. “So he is going to start realizing that is if there is a cure out there, ‘maybe it’s something I should think about.’ For Caitlin, meanwhile, it creates this interesting thing, now that she and Killer Frost are more [simpatico]. If Caitlin were to take the cure, she’d lose this personality [inside her], so there’s a tension that starts to arise between [her and Killer Frost].”

What do you think about Cavanagh’s challenge for ALS? Let us know in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Cause and XS” will debut on February 12th.