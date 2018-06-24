Grant Gustin Reveals His Favorite ‘The Flash’ Episode

The Flash has brought fans nearly 100 hours of television, but it sounds like one entry has a special place in the heart of series star Grant Gustin.

Gustin, who portrays Barry Allen/The Flash in the hit The CW series, was asked what his favorite episode is at a panel at ACE Comic Con Seattle. As he revealed to panel moderator and veteran Flash director Kevin Smith, the show’s first season finale is probably his favorite.

“The moment that always comes to my mind first is the season one finale.” Gustin explained. “And now as I said that, actually, I just thought of your reaction video to the season one finale.”

“It’s honestly one of the greatest things a human being has ever made in the history of mankind.” Smith agreed. “Like, it’s not just a great hour of TV. It is so well constructed, and Tom [Cavanagh] is so villainous while still being human at the same time.”

“I don’t care what we do for the rest of Flash.” Gustin continued. “I mean, honestly, that episode is the thing that I’ll always just look back on and be so proud of.”

As fans will remember, “Fast Enough” brought Barry’s fight against Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (played by both Cavanagh and Matt Letscher) to a head, with some surprising results. The show teased the arrival of Jay Garrick, Barry traveled back in time to the night of his mother’s murder, and Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) ultimately sacrificed himself to save the day. And as Smith and Gustin went on to say, the episode’s epic moments don’t stop from there.

“You guys facing each other in the pipeline, where he’s just like ‘Now run, Barry, run.’ Oh, so damn great.” Smith explained. “And when you just take the run for the first time, and it’s like you’re seeing your past, your present, your future. And they showed the Flash Museum and they showed you in jail.”

“For me, though, it’s just when he sees his mom.” Gustin added. “Knowing that’s where he’s going, and him making that choice, but then being in the moment.”

Do you agree with Gustin about The Flash‘s season one finale? What’s your favorite episode of the show? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on The CW.