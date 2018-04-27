‘The Flash’ Star Violett Beane Bares All in PETA Ad

Violett Beane may have played a hero as speedster Jesse Quick on The Flash, but now she’s trying to be a hero for animals in real life with her new ad for peta2.

In the ad for peta2 — which is the youth division of PETA — Beane isn’t wearing much, but is instead depicted with marks that mimic a butcher’s diagram, sectioning her body off into parts that coincide with familiar cuts of meat such as “shoulder,” “ribs”, “loin”, “chuck”, and “round”. The image is paired with the message “All Animals Have the Same Parts. Have a Heart: Go Vegan.” You can check out the ad below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beane, who is vegan herself, explained what inspired her to be part of the ad campaign in a statement from peta2 where she indicated that all animals deserve respect.

“Whether it be your family dog or cat or a chicken or a pig or human beings, we all have the exact same parts,” Beane said. “We all deserve the same amount of respect.”

Beane went on to explain that being vegan has given her more energy and had a positive impact on her workouts as well.

“When I go to the gym, I have more energy to work out,” she said. “I feel so much better physically.”

Beane joins a number of celebrities who have helped promote PETA’s cause. In addition to Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch, who also teamed up with peta2 to promote a vegan lifestyle, X-Files star Gillian Anderson posed nude earlier this year for PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign in an image that was displayed on a 70-foot billboard over Penn Station during New York Fashion Week, an act Anderson found “liberating”.

“I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement,” Anderson said. “People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they’re drawn to PETA’s ‘naked’ campaign, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

What do you think of Beane’s peta2 ad? Let us know in the comments!