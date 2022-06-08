The Flash: SPOILER Returns in Earth-Prime Comic

✖

On television, The Flash is deep into its eighth season on The CW with the heroes dealing with not only threats to Central City but those to family as well with Iris West Allen's time sickness being a major focus, but on the pages of DC Comics, the series' stories are also getting explored in a different way — by looking into the future. This week's Earth-Prime: The Flash tie-in comic, part of a larger crossover event featuring the various The CW DC television series, hit stands, taking readers to the Arrowverse in the 2040s and while the story focused on the adventures of Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the issue also saw the return of a surprising The Flash character.

Warning: Spoilers for Earth-Prime: The Flash from Jess Carson, Emily Palizzi, David LaFuente, Pablo M. Collar, Miguel Muerto, John Kalisz, Andworld Design, and Tom Napolitano below.

In the issue, Bart and Nora find themselves dealing with Will Parker, a meta who has the ability to mind-control people with his vision — Will ends up nicknamed "Evil Eye". Obviously, this Evil Eye isn't someone you want running around unchecked, especially after he uses his powers to start an anti-establishment riot, so Bart and Nora have to apprehend him. They're joined by another speedster: Wally West aka, Kid Flash.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Wally shows up just in time to help the slightly out of their depth siblings deal with the situation as well as offer a bit of Zen wisdom as they work together to save the day. As for the last time fans have seen Wally West on The Flash television series, that was back in Season 6, specifically episode 14, "Death of the Speed Force". Wally (played by Keiynan Lonsdale) returned to Central City having sensed something wrong with the Speed Force. After some tense moments with Barry about the state of the Speed Force — don't worry, the pair do reconcile — and battling Turtle II — Wally leaves Central City to find ways to help people without having powers. He's later mentioned as being in deep meditation on the psychic plane, making him unavailable during the Godspeed war.

This appearance in the Earth-Prime comics makes it pretty clear that Wally's powers are restored and that his efforts in finding Zen have also made him a better hero in the future. As for the television series, it's unclear if we'll be seeing Wally again anytime soon, though the series is coming back for a ninth season next year, so anything is possible.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.