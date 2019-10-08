The Flash: Who Is Bloodwork?

The Flash returns for its sixth season tonight on The CW bringing with it a lot for Barry Allen and his allies to deal with. Not only is the team still reeling from the loss of Nora West-Allen who was erased from existence in the Season 5 finale, but the long-anticipated Crisis is coming sooner than expected — something Central City’s hero doesn’t quite know yet. Those two things are a lot to deal with by themselves, but there’s also a new villain that the team will have to face — the terrifying Bloodwork.

But who is Bloodwork? The character is actually a fairly new one in the world of DC Comics. Bloodwork, also known as Ramsey Rosso, first debuted in Joshua Williamson, Pop Mhan, and Christian Duce’s 2017 The Flash #29. In comics, Rosso has been plagued with hemophilia since he was a child and goes on to get a job at a morgue in Central City. The result of a series of experiments, Rosso gains the ability to control blood — literally — a power that makes him a dangerous and formidable foe for The Flash.

The Flash‘s take on this character will deviate a bit from comics. Played by Sendhil Ramamurthy, best known for his role as Dr. Mohinder Suresh on Heroes and Heroes Reborn, Dr. Ramsey Rosso is a brilliant physician with a genius intellect. H’s also the world’s leading expert on hematological oncology and a former colleague of Caitlin Snow’s (Danielle Panabaker). However, Rosso’s efforts to rekindle their friendship are cut short when he takes measures to defy the laws of nature and ends up going down a dark path. That path leads him to become the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever known: Bloodwork.

It’s not yet clear exactly how The Flash‘s take on Bloodwork will fit into Season 6. As we mentioned, Team Flash has a lot on its plate as Season 6 debuts particularly when it comes that impending Crisis. It’s an event that will shape a lot of the first part of the season, according to series star Grant Gustin.

“Moving toward the crossover, we’re going to see the impact [losing Nora] is going to have on the future,” series star Grant Gustin explained in a recent interview. “We’re also going to find out more about the ‘Crisis’ headline in the [future] newspaper and why that date changed [in the season 5 finale], if the date changed. Heading toward the crossover we’re going to be dealing with that.”

The Flash‘s sixth season kicks off tonight, Tuesday, October 8th at 8/7c on The CW.