Domhnall Gleeson in Talks to Join ‘The Kitchen’

It looks like Domhnall Gleeson could soon be headed into The Kitchen.

The fan-favorite actor is in final negotiations to join the New Line crime drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gleeson is set to play Gabriel O’Malley, who is described as “an intense Vietnam vet who works for the neighborhood gangsters as a hitman before skipping town to avoid the police”, and who returns to “settle scores” with the film’s main characters.

The Kitchen will follow a trio of New York housewives in the 1970s, who end up taking over their families’ criminal enterprises after their mobster husbands are sent to jail. At first, these three women are underestimated by their peers, but the wives become even more successful at running the organized crime game than their husbands were.

Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elizabeth Moss are set to star as the film’s trio, with Margo Martindale, Brian d’Arcy James, and Bill Camp also set to appear. According to a previous report, “McCarthy is an adoring mother who leads the women’s charge to take over the business while Haddish plays a woman willing to kill anyone in the way of her plan. Moss will play a timid wife of an abusive husband who falls in love with the violence of her new life.”

Gleeson is perhaps best known for his role as General Hux in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as starring roles in Ex Machina, Frank, and About Time. This would mark Gleeson’s second foray into the comic book-inspired space, after a role as “Clan Techie” in 2012’s Dredd film.

A live-action adaptation of The Kitchen was first announced last February, and fans have been curious to see exactly how it would unfold. Andrea Berloff, the writer of Straight Outta Compton, will direct The Kitchen and pen the screenplay. This will be Berloff’s directorial debut. Michael De Luca is producing the film. Filming on the project is expected to begin in May of this year.

The Kitchen is set to debut in theaters on September 20, 2019.