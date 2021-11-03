The LEGO Batman Movie left HBO Max along with LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters and LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters! It’s been a fun year on the streaming platform when it comes to Batman content. There’s even more to enjoy when it comes to The Caped Crusader as the year comes to a close. But, those LEGO adventures will have to wait for their grand return. It’s hard to state just how major Emmett’s first movie was in setting the tempo for these big kids’ features in the later parts of the last decade. The LEGO Movie did massive numbers among younger viewers and their parents. Skepticism abounded when Will Arnett’s Batman would be getting his own movie. But, fans soon emerged around his very specific brand of comedy as The Dark Knight. Fast forward to now and you can see just how many spinoffs it has encouraged. (Being associated with LEGO doesn’t help either.

Director Chris McKay spoke with Collider in a previous interview about why there won’t be a LEGO Batman 2. There were even some murmurs about a Justice League adaptation as well.

“Because LEGO has left Warner Brothers and is now over at Universal, there probably won’t be a LEGO Batman sequel, unfortunately. I am so sorry to say that but I don’t think they’ll be making a LEGO Batman 2.” While that is less than ideal, there is some good news/ A pitch for the sequel was produced by Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon and LOKI scribe Michael Waldron.

“Dan (Harmon) and (Michael) Waldron had done a first draft of the script that was really great,” McKay continued. “It was truly epic… both from an action standpoint and from a story standpoint. The structure was Godfather Part 2… a story about Batman’s relationship to the Justice League (and Superman) now as well as the formative moments of the Justice League (and Batman’s relationship with Superman) then.”

“The studio was leery of LEGO Batman being an actual Batman movie so I was constantly told to hold back,” he said. “Audiences (and subsequent movies like Into the Spider-Verse) proved them wrong. I would have quadrupled down on making it as much of a real Justice League movie (with lots of jokes, cameos, intersecting storylines, references, etc… it would have been a VERY dense movie) as humanly possible.”

