‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Features Hilarious Cameo From SPOILER

There are loads of surprises packed in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, with Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s rapid-fire sense of humor firing off non-stop jokes and references.

From the inclusion of DUPLO’s and Friends sets to the acknowledgment of Marvel superheroes, there’s a lot to love about the new movie. But there’s a surprising cameo that should surprise everyone.

Warning: Minor spoilers for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part below.

At one point in the film, Wyldstyle and her allies are abducted by General Mayhem, a mini-doll who takes them to the Systar System where imagination runs a bit more wild. Heroes like Batman, Metal Beard, Benny, and Unikitty are subjected to manipulation attempting to acclimate them into the world, including spa treatments, makeovers, and dance parties with pop music that backs a pre-teen’s fever dream.

It’s in this sequence that they run into Bruce Willis, who is partaking in the treatments himself. Even more humorous, this is the Die Hard version of John McClane, complete with white tank top and faded denim jeans.

The point is further confirmed when Wyldstyle attempts to escape by crawling through the air vents, where she once again runs into Bruce Willis. The actor denies that he actually lives in the vents, though he obviously does, and the scene makes for another comedic moment in the film.

Director Mike Mitchell addressed this scene, revealing how it came together during a discussion with Polygon.

“In these movies when they’re on a mission, it seems like every mission has characters crawling through air conditioning ducts. And so once we created that sequence where like, we’re all huge fans of Die Hard and John McClane, so we’re like, let’s ask Bruce Willis. And so we went to him and we’re like, ‘Hey Bruce, if you wouldn’t mind, we’re going to suggest that your character is defensive and might very well just live in the air ducts of the world.’ And Bruce was like, ‘Yeah, I get it. Let’s do it. Great. Let’s go.’ And so he was, he was as game as Jason [Momoa, Aquaman actor] was to poke fun of themselves.”

Much like McClane, Aquaman is the “Alright!” screaming caricature of himself from the Justice League movie.

Hopefully Warner Bros. greenlights that The LEGO Die Hard Movie spinoff as soon as possible…

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is now playing in theaters.