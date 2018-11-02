The Monitor Co-Creator Marv Wolfman Praises Perfect Arrowverse Look Of The Character

Earlier this week, the first official look of LaMonica Garrett’s The Monitor surfaced online. According to one of the character’s co-creators, the adaptation is so good it’s perfect.

Taking to Twitter, comics legend Marv Wolfman said he was “brainboggled” after seeing how accurate Garrett’s Monitor was.

“Of all the characters I’ve co-created over the years, I never ever expected the Monitor would not only make it to TV, but to be done so perfectly,” Wolfman tweeted. “Wow! I am brainboggled.”

The Monitor was created by Wolfman and fan-favorite artist George Perez, first appearing in 1982. The character went on to have a massive role in DC’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” story arc.

Before too long, Garrett caught wind of Wolfman’s tweet and took to the microblogging platform to offer thanks.

Wolfman’s praise isn’t the only Garrett is receiving for his portrayal. Grant Gustin, star of The Flash, called Garrett “an absolute unit.”

“LaMonica was ridiculous, like seeing him in his suit, he’s just a monster,” The Flash star Grant Gustin said of Garrett’s performance. “He’s like an absolute unit. He doesn’t have to do a lot with his performance. He’s so intimidating with just these subtleties, so that’s dope.”

We still don’t know too much about this year’s Arrowverse crossover outside of the fact that it’s titled “Elseworlds.” We do know, however, many minor Arrowverse characters are reprising after a few seasons away from the action. Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and John Wesley Shipp’s version of The Flash are all set to appear in addition to the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

As far as Batwoman goes, Rose is ecstatic to have been cast in the role.

“I found out that I got cast as Batwoman,” Rose said. “It’s a game changer. I found out an hour before I did the premiere for The Meg and I was so nervous during the red carpet that I basically skipped everybody, because I was worried that… because I kept like spontaneously crying. I feel like I’m probably going to do it now.”

“I kept thinking like what do I say, because everyone always says, ‘So what have you got planned next?’ And I kept thinking, either I’m going to put my foot in it and accidentally say something or I’m going to just start crying, and they’re going to be like… she doesn’t look so good. But yeah, I’m so thrilled.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.