The Penguin Finale Trailer Teases An Explosive Final Showdown Between Oz and Sofia

Sunday night’s new episode of The Penguin brought the action of the HBO series to a head, setting up for a surprising conclusion next week. Everything has been leading to this, as Oz Cobb both continue their quest for dominance in Gotham City’s underworld, and it doesn’t feel like there’s a world in which both of them can make it out alive. With the stakes in place, HBO is gearing fans up for the exciting finale ahead. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Penguin! Continue reading at your own risk…

The trailer for the finale of The Penguin, which you can watch in the video above, brings the chaos of the series to the forefront. There is some flashback footage from Oswald’s past, as he asks his mother to make a promise that she won’t give up on him. In the present day, Sofia and Oswald seemingly circle each other, both making dangerous power moves to try and secure a final victory. We see Oswald in the Gotham City courthouse, and Sofia smiling in front of a pillar of flames. What’s going on there is honestly anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to say the finale is going to be hectic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The penultimate episode of The Penguin culminated in an explosive ending — quite literally. As Oz tried to make a deal with Sofia to get his mother back from her, Sofia sent a present to the Penguin. Her car arrived at his base of operations and he assumed she would be in it. With Salvatore Maroni dead, leaving her without her most powerful ally, Oz clearly thought he could gain the upper hand. When he realized Sofia wasn’t in the car, he was worried he’d find the body of his mother. Instead, he came face-to-face with an explosive.

Oz had time to escape and hide in the water reserve (the same place where he accidentally killed his brothers), but the whole block of Crown Point where his operation was located didn’t get so lucky. The explosion leveled a good chunk of the street. While Oz managed to survive the blast, he was still found by someone working with Sofia, so his troubles are far from over.

One of the big questions heading into this finale is how The Penguin will set up the events of The Batman: Part II. While the Caped Crusader isn’t involved in the story of the show, The Penguin is meant to be a bridge between the first and second Matt Reeves Batman movies, creating a new order in Gotham City and allowing more villains to rise to power. It will set the stage for what Batman has to face in the highly anticipated sequel.

The Penguin‘s finale will air on HBO Sunday night at 9pm ET.