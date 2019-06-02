Kevin Smith Wants to Do a Netflix Series About DC Comics’ The Question

Kevin Smith has developed a following of sorts for his work in the nerd realm, and it looks like he would like to bring that touch to a very specific DC Comics character. During a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith was asked what Marvel or DC property he’d want to adapt as a Netflix series, if he was given a chance to. As Smith revealed, he’d love to adapt the world of The Question in some form or fashion.

“My DC is always The Question.” Smith explained. “I think that would make such a great series, and there must be a reason why they’re not doing it. And I know they’ve got some weird ownership issues with the character, because he came through the Charlton deal and they bought them. I don’t know if that included movie rights or something like that or TV rights, but I’ve loved that. I think The Question would be fucking great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, Vic Sage/The Question was created by Steve Ditko in the 1960s, eventually joining the DC fold in the 1980s. Vic was an investigative journalist who was able to manipulate his appearance with the help of a mask made of artificial skin. Able to conceal his identity, Vic would go to any means necessary to investigate corruption, and leave a blank “calling card” in his wake.

During the 52 miniseries, Vic rose up to be Gotham City’s primary hero, only to learn that he was suffering from lung cancer. In the time before his death, Vic trained Gotham cop Renee Montoya to take his place as The Question.

As Smith pointed out, The Question has yet to officially be adapted into movies and television — despite attempts for that to happen.

“I always bring him up.” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow producer Marc Guggenheim said in 2017. “I always feel like that character would be a great fit with the tone of Arrow. Again: it’s not our characters, it’s DC’s characters, and they’ve got other plans for The Question… I don’t know what their plans are, but clearly they do have plans – otherwise we’d be using him.”

While there’s no telling what the onscreen future holds for The Question, Renee Montoya is set to be played by Rosie Perez in next year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). And in the meantime, Smith will be lending his talents to another comic book investigator in Hulu’s Howard the Duck animated series.

Would you want to see Kevin Smith make a The Question series for Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!